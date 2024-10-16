For the Kiddos you Love! Resources at Penfield

Penfield Children's Center's mission statement is: Ensuring children have positive early experiences from pregnancy through age 5 when the foundations for lifelong development are established. And that's exactly what they do. Penfield is a non-profit serving children and families in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Focusing on early education, intervention and family programming, choose the right thing for your children and get them ready to take on school, friends, and life! Today, we learn about these opportunities along with their Head Start Program.

