Food Truck Tuesday Event and Wedding Services

Sugar Island Barn is a rustic venue that offers a genuine and authentic wedding experience! This Wisconsin wedding venue offers couples a low-stress planning process with the ability to basically build your own wedding. The venue includes tons of grass and trees that nearly covers the six-acre grounds and a state-approved 4,000-square foot venue that can accommodate up to 300 guests. With a fully licensed and operational bar, they pride themselves in providing the flexibility to help you visualize and actualize your special day.

They also host Food Truck Tuesday events all throughout the summer. These are open to the public and feature local food vendors and musicians. For the full schedule, updates and details, you can check out their Facebook or website at sugarislandbarn.com.

Evanna and Brady Robus join us live in studio today to discuss a special offer for Morning Blend viewers: If you tour and book your upcoming wedding with Sugar Island, mention you saw them on The Morning Blend to receive a $500 booking discount!