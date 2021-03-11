Food Combining for Wellness

Traditionally, eating healthy means cutting out carbs, eating lean proteins or even making meals smaller. However, there is also proof that combining certain food groups throughout a meal or day helps digestion and increases nutritional value. Food combining is a theory in regards to the way food breaks down in our body. It suggests that certain foods combine better than others in order to optimize digestion and decrease inflammation. Maria Viall is a Board Certified Holistic Nutritionist joining us today to explain food combining and its benefits.