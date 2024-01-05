Floral Elegance with Michael Gaffney

Michael Gaffney is returning today with some beautiful flower arrangements. Owner of the Milwaukee School of Flower Design, he has been in the business for 25 years. Learn how to arrange beautiful bouquets and designs along with the right flowers to work with. Go to flowerschool101.comor contact 414-617-7162 for more information.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 11:57:12-05
