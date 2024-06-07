If you're looking for a fun, family friendly event this weekend, Chained Dogs MKE is hosting their Floofers and Flowers event this Saturday, June 8, at Ope! Brewing Co. The event will run from 12 PM to 4 PM and will feature a silent auction, face painting, local food and vendors, crafting for children and more!

Chained Dogs MKE is a dog rescue that focuses solely on the greater Milwaukee area to help families in need of dog supplies and to also take dogs into their care during extreme situations. Their main focus is to keep dogs in their homes happy and healthy.

For more information on this event, visit the Chained Dogs MKEFacebook Page or their website at chaineddogsmke.org.