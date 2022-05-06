Feeling sluggish? Dr. Ian Smith joins us to discuss how he was eating too much meat and was feeling sluggish, so he turned to plant-based diets. In his new book, Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight, it's an essential guide to harnessing the power of plants and enjoying the benefits of a plant-forward diet.
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 11:38:15-04
