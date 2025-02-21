Flip The Script on Your Work-Life Story is a cultural revolution and personal transformation guide that shatters the status quo of how we approach work, life, and success. Dana L. Cox, a seasoned business consultant and dynamic leadership expert, delivers an unapologetically bold and empowering roadmap to help you reclaim your time, energy, and purpose.

For more information visit: Dana L Cox

Dana is hosting a free weekly training series called: “Get Paid Formula: Positioned, Promoted, and Paid." This training is designed to help women break free from burnout, get positioned for success, and secure the pay and promotions they deserve without overworking themselves into exhaustion.

Register at: Dana Cox Fix Coaching