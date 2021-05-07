Flick Picks! Ryan Jay Reviews the Latest Hollywood Releases

Ryan Jay joins us once again to let us know what's worth our time in recent movie releases.

This week features Billy Crystal's directed comedy "Here Today" featuring himself as an an over the hill comedian and Tiffany Haddish as Billy’s unlikely, new BFF. Will this unlikely chemistry bring the laughs? or bring the tears? or both?

"Queen Marie of Romania" is the true story of the country’s fight for unification during the 1919 Peace Talks in Paris. If you like history, royalty or period drama, Queen Marie of Romania is inspiring.

"Monster" was originally filmed in 2018 but is debuting as a feature film on Netflix. The courtroom drama thematically reacts to institutional racism and has appearances by Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright.

So what are YOU going to watch this weekend? Binge or cringe? Ryan Jay gives you the deets on his website RyanJayReviews.com plus his review of the new Guy Ritchie directed blockbuster featuring Jason Statham - "Wrath of Man."

You can also catch Ryan Jay as the featured MC at Wizard of Oz Days in Chesterton, Indiana next weekend (May 15th & 16th) with his furry friend "Toto." A fun-filled weekend hosted by the Oz Historian himself.