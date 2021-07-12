Flawless Summer Look in 3 Minutes or Less

Picture this scenario: you slept through your alarm and you’re running around your house with five minutes to get ready. Merle Norman can help you get through those tough mornings and achieve an easy makeup look with five essential products! Vicki Bressler from Merle Norman joins us today, and she’ll share the five products that will help you achieve a summer glow in three minutes or less.

You can find Vicki at the Merle Norman studio in West Bend. There are also locations in Hales Corners, Oconomowoc, and Brookfield.

For more information, visit merlenorman.com.