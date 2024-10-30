Watch Now
Flavors of Africa & Diaspora by UbuntuMKE

Join us as we talk to UbuntuMKE and learn how they are bringing people together through food. The Flavors of Africa & Diaspora: Best Chefs Wisconsin Gala and Competition will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Milwaukee Athletic Club.

The event will celebrate the impact of the African diaspora foodways on modern American cuisine, featuring dishes from more than 40 of the most celebrated chefs in Wisconsin and beyond, including James Beard Award-recognized chefs Dane Baldwin, Gregory Leon, Justin Carlisle, Dan Jacobs, Kyle Knall, Adam Siegel and more. Throughout the event, there will be cultural performances and appearances by celebrity guest judges and speakers, as well. For more information on the event, visit About Ubuntu MKE | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

