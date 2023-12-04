Christmas flavors are back and absolutely nothing else matters. Here's the Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for the week of Dec 4 – 9!

CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY TRUFFLE (NEW)

A chilled chocolate cookie with a chocolate cream cheese frosting and raspberry topping.

CHOCOLATE CRUMB CAKE (NEW)

A warm chocolate and cinnamon cookie topped with chocolate glaze and fudge streusel.

GINGERBREAD CAKE

A gingerbread cookie topped with smooth cream cheese frosting, garnished with cookie crumbs and gingerbread man sprinkles.

CARAMEL SHORTBREAD FT. TWIX®

A shortbread-inspired cookie filled with TWIX® pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped TWIX® pieces.

LEMON POPPY SEED

A zesty lemon cookie packed with poppy seeds, then stuffed with a lemon filling and smothered in a lemon almond glaze.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP

The classic—you can't go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

For the first 25 customers that come into each of the 8 participating WI Crumbl Locations and let Crumbl know they saw the Morning Blend will get a Cover Your Cookies game. Great game to play with your loved ones while enjoying the best box of cookies in the world. This is a $20 value!

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!