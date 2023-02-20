Elzie D. Flenard, III is a storyteller who weaves his tales together, creating a tapestry of music, speaking, podcasting, and coaching. Known best for the pioneering work he's done as the "Mayor of Podcast Town," an all-inclusive podcast agency that helps people grow their show(s) and build an effective content machine, Elzie's trusted methods of inspiring and challenging his followers and clients to achieve higher has paved the way for his latest project, Flame Starter - The Art of Self-Mastery.

Flame Starter is necessary literature for any high-achieving entrepreneur looking to elevate to the next level without combustion! Utilizing the EMIT Principle (education x motivation x inspiration = transformation), Flame Starter provides practical insights for those who use their "mix" of creativity, innovation, and talents to achieve peak performance and light their flames.

We are thrilled to welcome Elzie to the yellow couch today.