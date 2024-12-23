The divorce rate in the U.S. is staggering, with an average of 2,400 couples divorcing each day. Seasoned marriage counselor Ziba Graham Jr. is on a mission to change that. In his groundbreaking new book, Fix Your Marriage Without Counseling: A Method Men Will Appreciate, Graham lays out a plan of action couples can take to help strengthen their marriages without the hassle and stigma of counseling. "This is a together-help book," Graham explains. "By simply answering questions, couples can make real progress in finding happiness again in their marriages." For more information on this book, visit Fix Your Marriage Without Counseling | Practical Relationship Strategies by Ziba Graham Jr.