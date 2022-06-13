Five Ways To Be More Engaged and Present With Your Kids

Darick Spears tells us about 5 ways to be more engaged and present with children. He is an author and creative book expert who wants to help dads and other guardians build positive relationships with kids with his guidance. He covers talking about topics like, envisioning the dad you want to be, dedicating time for pure fun and creativity with your children, putting away your phone while you're spending time with your kids and more.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 12:31:09-04
