Fitness Results with Only One Tool

Are you looking to reach some fitness goals without access to a full gym? Strong ON! by Pat Flynn is a practical and fun guide to kettlebell training that shows you how to build strength, burn fat, and improve endurance all with just one tool and a few short workouts a week. Pat Flynn combines his expertise as a coach and philosopher to deliver a unique, no-nonsense and truly minimalist approach to fitness, helping readers cut through the clutter of gimmicks and trends to focus on what really works.

As a longtime martial artist and fitness coach, Pat noticed that people are often overwhelmed by overly complicated workout programs. He wanted to simplify fitness by focusing on one powerful tool, the kettlebell, and designing workouts that are efficient,

effective, and accessible for people at all fitness levels.

Pat Flynn will be holding a book signing in Milwaukee on Friday January 17th at Boswell Book Company from 6:30-8:30pm. His book can be found on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.

For more information you can visit Strong ON!