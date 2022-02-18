Finding The Right Window For Your Home

Windows Select is attending the 2022 NARI Spring Home Improvement Show! They are a local Wisconsin company with headquarters in Menomonee Falls. They are known for high quality, A+ Rated energy efficient, replacement windows. Their exclusive Defender Max window with a TPS spacer is what

makes a window energy efficient. Marketing Manager, Lucas Matzke joins us to share what makes a window energy sufficient.

Windows Select has special offers to get homeowners new windows: Buy 1 Window, Get 1 Free (no limit)!

Make no payments for an entire year!

They also have a HOME SHOW SPECIAL: An additional $500 OFF 5 or more windows when you mention the"home show special."

Call 262-703-3500 for a Free Home Estimate

Come to the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project and meet with local businesses that can get the job done right! The show occurs February 18-20 at the Wisconsin Exposition Center, State Fair Park (8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis).

Tickets for the Spring Home Improvement Show are $12; Adults 60+ are $10 at the door; children age 17 and younger, veterans and active-duty military personnel and front-line workers and medical personnel (with I.D.) are free.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit narimilwaukeehomeshow.com