Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Finding the Right Fit for Your Child’s Education

At St. John’s Northwestern Academies
Posted at 10:12 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:12:17-04

The academic year is wrapping up, meaning it's time to consider schooling options for next fall. If you’re searching for a school that will help your child achieve their fullest potential, look to St. John’s Northwestern Academies. Joining us today to discuss what sets their grades 7-12 academies apart from other institutions is English Instructor Michael Stadler.

Applications for the fall are still being accepted, and SJNA is offering an exclusive $2,500 Morning Blend scholarship to a qualified candidate! You can learn more by visiting SJNAcademies.org or calling 262-646-7199.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019