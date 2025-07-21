Finding Success and Feeling Happier in Your Clothes

Angie Schaefer joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss alternatives to traditional weight loss diets.

People are putting in so much time, so much effort, and trying so many misleading or restrictive diets that are only damaging their metabolisms. Losing weight is not easy, and there is so much that goes into it. Especially when you get to a certain age. There are so many misleading and unhealthy “diets”, so much that can damage your metabolism over time, and who wants to do all this hard work and not see results?

Angie shares the multiple components to one's weight loss journey: education, tackling bad habits, and the importance of individuality during weight loss regimens.

For more information you can text or call 414-616-3535, or visit Milwaukee Medical