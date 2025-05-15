Finding Relief After Surgery

After years of knee surgeries and a total knee replacement, retired Milwaukee Fire Chief Brian Wachowiak was still suffering from chronic pain and sleep loss. Softwave therapy, combined with hands-on treatment, brought noticeable relief within just three sessions, easing both his knee and back pain. Inspired by his results, his wife Patty also began treatment for her knee pain and quickly regained her ability to enjoy daily walks. Together, they’re now living more active, comfortable lives without the limitations of chronic joint pain.

