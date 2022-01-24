Finding Peace For Couples With Too Much Together Time

Two's company, especially for those who love each other. So what happens when--due to retirement, working from home, or even running a business together--spouses find that being in the same space all the time is awkward, complex, annoying, and just plain challenging? How can partners co-exist without co-exhausting each other? Cynthia Ruchti and Becky Melby know all too well how adjusting to a new, all-the-time closeness can cause the bliss of marriage to form blisters. Drawing from their experiences, and from men and women across the country in the same situation, the authors dive into the root causes of the discomfort and offer practical tips with empathy and a touch of humor in their book Spouse in the House.

Spouse in the House is available through most book distributors. Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Chiristianbook.com.