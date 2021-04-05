Watch
Finding Math Success for Your Student and Preventing the Summer Slide

A Personalized and Fun Approach at Mathnasium
Posted at 10:39 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 11:39:02-04

If you're a parent of a school-aged child, you've probably heard of the "summer slide". They say the average student loses 2.6 months of learning after a summer away from school, and the first 4-6 weeks the next year is spent on reviewing. But did you know that with the unique schooling models that students have experienced this past year, a recent study has predicted up to 70% learning loss due to school closures? So how do you combat the summer -- and COVID -- slide? Joining us to share their fun and personalized approach to finding sustained math success is Paige Prichard from Mathnasium.

Right now, Mathnasium is offering $100 off any enrollment before May 31! For more information, visit Mathnasium.com. Contact your nearest Mathnasium and set up a visit/assessment today:

