Finding Balance While Caring for a Loved One

Caring for a spouse or loved one can be deeply rewarding, but it can also be overwhelming. Tom and Patty’s journey shows how accepting help can make all the difference. After Patty experienced a stroke, daily life changed dramatically. Tom realized that to continue being the best partner and caregiver possible, he needed support from others.

With assistance from professional caregivers at SYNERGY HomeCare, Tom regained time to exercise, run errands, and connect with friends, returning home refreshed and ready to care for Patty. Meanwhile, Patty enjoys meaningful interactions with caregivers and opportunities to share the teaching skills she has developed throughout her life.

Ruth Busalacchi, President and Owner of SYNERGY HomeCare, encourages family caregivers to prioritize their own well-being. Respite care and supportive home services can help seniors age safely at home while reducing caregiver burnout. The best time to explore care options is before an emergency arises.

Go To SYNERGY HomeCare to scheduled a free resource and safety assessment. Learn about respite options.

Call 414- 763- 8368 in Milwaukee and Waueksha Counties. If you are in Walworth County call 262- 235- 0640

