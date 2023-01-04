Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Find Your Wedding Venue

Orchard Valley Acres
Orchard Valley Acres is a nearly full-service wedding and event venue offering a rustic barn venue, multiple ceremony sites, fresh farm to table catering, bar service, decoration rentals, wedding and event styling, multiple gardens and fire pits, and a place to get ready on your wedding day. Felicia Alsberg, Owner and Executive Chef and Ariel Koepke, Event Manager and Stylist share more with us.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 11:21:19-05

Orchard Valley Acres is a nearly full-service wedding and event venue offering a rustic barn venue, multiple ceremony sites, fresh farm to table catering, bar service, decoration rentals, wedding and event styling, multiple gardens and fire pits, and a place to get ready on your wedding day. Felicia Alsberg, Owner and Executive Chef and Ariel Koepke, Event Manager and Stylist share more with us.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes