Find Your Wedding Venue

Orchard Valley Acres is a nearly full-service wedding and event venue offering a rustic barn venue, multiple ceremony sites, fresh farm to table catering, bar service, decoration rentals, wedding and event styling, multiple gardens and fire pits, and a place to get ready on your wedding day. Felicia Alsberg, Owner and Executive Chef and Ariel Koepke, Event Manager and Stylist share more with us.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 11:21:19-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.