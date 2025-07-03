Find Your Perfect Pup and JR's Pups-N-Stuff!

JR's Pups-N-Stuff Animal Rescue is volunteer-based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Being a volunteer-based rescue, they rely on volunteers, donations, and adoptions to help continue their mission. They have been around for over 15 years and have saved over 10,000 animals. All monetary donations go back into helping the animals, whether that's medical expenses, food, preventatives, transport, or just day-to-day food/supplies. They focus on helping the animals find the best home, and do not discriminate on breed, age, or medical issues. They can't do all this without support from people like you, whether that's a donation, volunteering, or sharing their social media. If you can donate $5, it can help cover the cost of preventatives for a dog or help put more into the medical fund for unexpected emergencies.

To learn more about how to get involved, visit Home - JR's Pups-N-Stuff, Inc.