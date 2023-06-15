Find Your Clues: Insight Into The World of Marketing

Author Scott Habegger joins us to discuss his new book The Marketing Detective which dives into the world of marketing and business. The book mentions the power of small data, the importance of the customer's voice, and gives insight on some secrets of the marketing realm. Scott also gives some of his personal advice based on what he has learned in his extensive marketing career. By the end of the book readers will be true marketing detectives. To learn more about how you can become a marketing detective visit the website at Find Your Clues.