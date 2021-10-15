Watch
Find the Right Window for Your Home

Window Select at the NARI Home & Remodeling Show
Posted at 10:03 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 11:03:53-04

When it comes to remodeling getting the right windows is important. Justin Kiswardy from Window Select will at the NARI home and Remodeling show. They are a local company with headquarters in Menomonee Falls. Visit Justin's booth for "home show specials."

For those who have indoor and outdoor remodeling or home improvement plans in mind, the NARI Home & Remodeling Show is the place to find qualified, trusted, local professionals who can do the job right. This year’s show runs Oct. 15-17 at the Exposition Center at State Fair Park, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. More than 70 NARI Milwaukee members will be exhibiting and on hand to answer questions, make recommendations and provide guidance, solutions and creative suggestions. In fact, now is the time for homeowners to line up contractors for their 2022 home improvement and remodeling projects.
Oct. 15-17
NARI Home & Remodeling Show
Exposition Center, State Fair Park
8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis
narimilwaukeehomeshow.com

Hours

Fri., Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 16, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

