Find The Right Medicare Plan For You

Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being, but also for their wallet. For the millions of people eligible for Medicare, there is no one-size-fits-all approach when shopping for coverage. Medicare Annual Enrollment ends on December 7th, so now is the time to learn more about the available Medicare options. Dr. Philip Painter, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, shares tips on how to make the best choices when it comes to Medicare coverage.

For more information, visit UHCMedicareHealthplans.com