Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Find The Right Medicare Plan For You

UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement
Posted at 10:57 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 11:57:40-05

Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being, but also for their wallet. For the millions of people eligible for Medicare, there is no one-size-fits-all approach when shopping for coverage. Medicare Annual Enrollment ends on December 7th, so now is the time to learn more about the available Medicare options. Dr. Philip Painter, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, shares tips on how to make the best choices when it comes to Medicare coverage.

For more information, visit UHCMedicareHealthplans.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019