Find the Perfect Mother's Day Gift

Faye Wetzel, Founder of FAYE'S Women's Boutique, is here today to show us a curated selection of the perfect Mother's Day gifts. From silk pillowcases to cashmere wraps, there is something for every mother. Faye will also discuss the importance of shopping locally. According to Faye, this Mother's Day is predicted to have the highest gift sales of any year on record. For more information, visit online atFAYE'S Women's Boutique.