Find The Perfect Holiday Outfits

Brookfield Square Mall
Posted at 10:34 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 11:34:37-05

The holidays are a busy time socially, so much to do and so much to decide on what to wear! Whether you’re gathering with neighbors for hot chocolate, having the book club over for cocktails, hosting a holiday open house or having a fancy holiday party, some of the most popular stores at Brookfield Square have got the looks to keep you in style and on budget. Marketing Director, Eric Zizich shares some of the top holiday style trends he's seeing at the mall.

And if you're still looking for the perfect gifts, check out the mall’s Gift Guide!

Visit https://www.shopbrookfieldsquaremall.com for the gift guide and special holiday hours.

