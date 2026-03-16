Find Relief For Your Knee Pains and More

The Pain Free Program from New You Health and Wellness consists of Softwave an electrohydraulic Softwave device, plus manual therapy and a personalized exercise program. Not all shockwave devices are a like and our unique approach to Softwave therapy and your personalized program gets patients back to feeling better in only 4 to 8 visits, sometimes less.

For a limited time, experience a trial treatment for only $47—more than 60% off our normal treatment price.

Your visit includes: A brief consultation, focused SoftWave treatment, guidance on whether you’re a good candidate for the Pain Free Program

Call 414-299-8121 to schedule. Limited trial spots available!

For More information, visits New You Health and Wellness - New You Health - Wauwatosa, WI.