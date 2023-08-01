Find out what’s in Beth’s makeup bag with Merle Norman

Beth Frost from Merle Norman in Oconomowoc, WI shares with us some of her go to make-up products and what she likes the most about each one.

See Beth's list of favorites below!

Plush Lip Liner

1. This is the best lip liner we have ever had.

2. It stays on all day.

3. It is waterproof, smudge-resistant with 8 -hour wear.

4. Even the design of the packaging is well thought out with a convenient lip brush on the end to define, contour and blend. The formula is so conditioning that you can even wear it alone!

Plush lip stick

This is a highly pigmented lipstick that has a plush texture and a comfortable matte, satin finish. It has a special hydration complex of hyaluronic acid, Vitamin F and Shea Butter to deep condition and protect your lips while providing fabulous, long-wear color.

Knockout Nudes 2 - This is the perfect eyeshadow palette with 6 matte and two shimmering metallics to allow you to create any look for any mood.