Find Out if Independent Living is Right for You

Learn about what independent living is, who it's designed for, and whether it's right for you. Tracy Bigari and Amy Jo Johnson from Presbyterian Homes and Services educate our viewers on what independent looks like and how it can be beneficial for the right person.

Presbyterian Homes and Services is a non profit faith-based organization that provides many high-quality housing choices for older adults. They are dedicated to promoting independence, purposeful living and overall well-being.

For more information you can visit their website and see what services they offer.