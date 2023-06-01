Find Fun in the Sun at Island Resort and Casino

Today we are joined by Tony Mancilla from Island Resort and Casino to discuss the amazing amenities and fun that they provide. Located in Harris, Michigan, the resort is owned and operated by the Hannahville Indian Community. The resort has made recent expansions and offers a showroom, water park, a sports bar, golf courses, and more. At a great price, stay and play packages for golf start at $110. Check out all there is to offer online at Island Resort and Casino.