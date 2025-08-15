Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Find Everyday Treasures Without the Price Tag Shock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc.
To kick off National Bargain Hunting Week, taking place now through the 17th, Ollie's mascot has just been crowned the Bargain King, with a red carpet, confetti cannons, and all, by National Day Calendar, the authority on all fun and quirky reasons to celebrate.

As America's largest retailer of brand-name closeout merchandise and excess inventory, Ollie's is known for delivering huge savings on popular brands at up to 70% off the fancy store prices.

The retailer has more than 600 stores in 34 states with more on the way. To find a location near you, visit Ollies.com

