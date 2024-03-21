Find a Cascade of Ideas for Your Home at the 98th Annual REALTORS® Home & Garden Show

Abby Hauke, Greater Milwaukee Association of REALTORS® Chair-Elect, and Jonathon Synovic, Founder & Executive Director of Step Beyond Green to Healthy, join the show today to talk about the annual REALTORS® Home & Garden Show! The show is the nation’s longest-running home improvement show with nearly 300 exhibitor booths, a Garden Promenade featuring nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of landscape displays, daily demos and seminars at the Callen Cooking Patio, Minor’s Garden Center Solutions Stage and Step Beyond Green to Healthy feature area, plus a Garden Market, and much more!

It’s all happening Friday, March 22 – Saturday, March 30 at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. TightSeal is sponsoring a $2 off adult admission discount offer. Just visit tightsealexteriors.com , complete their online form and you’ll receive a coupon.

While admission is free for children 12 years old and under, a limited number of Sprout’s Club VIP tickets are available for $5, which include a club bag, show-themed gift, and voucher for a concessions treat.

