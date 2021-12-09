Financial Education For Teens

An investment in teen financial education is an investment in the future. SecureFutures is transforming lives and strengthening communities through financial education, tools, and mentorship for teens. They are a nonprofit leader in teen financial literacy, with programs that have impacted more than 90,000 teens. Founded in 2006, SecureFutures is proudly celebrating 15 years of teen financial education and empowerment. President and CEO, Brenda Campbell and Chief Investment Officer of Johnson Financial Group, Brian Andrew share how people can support teen financial empowerment through SecureFutures.

Visit securefutures.org/get-involved to learn how you can invest today as a donor, volunteer, or community partner.