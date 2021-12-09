Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Financial Education For Teens

SecureFutures with the Johnson Financial Group
Posted at 10:34 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 11:34:48-05

An investment in teen financial education is an investment in the future. SecureFutures is transforming lives and strengthening communities through financial education, tools, and mentorship for teens. They are a nonprofit leader in teen financial literacy, with programs that have impacted more than 90,000 teens. Founded in 2006, SecureFutures is proudly celebrating 15 years of teen financial education and empowerment. President and CEO, Brenda Campbell and Chief Investment Officer of Johnson Financial Group, Brian Andrew share how people can support teen financial empowerment through SecureFutures.

Visit securefutures.org/get-involved to learn how you can invest today as a donor, volunteer, or community partner.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019