Financial Actions to Take When You're Fired

Anne Lester is a retirement expert, author, media commentator, top-rated speaker and former Head of Retirement Solutions for JPMorgan Asset Management. She joins the show today to talk about the first financial steps to take after getting laid-off. Anne has been featured on outlets including Bloomberg TV, CNBC, Forbes, Business Insider, Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Barron's.

For more information about Anne's financial advice, you can check out her book, Your Best Financial Life: Save Smart Now for the Future You Want.