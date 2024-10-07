Fill Your Bowl and Someone Elses with Nourish MKE

On October 13th, more than 1,000 handmade, one-of-a-kind bowls will be available for purchase at Empty Bowls: a fundraiser supporting NourishMKE Community Food Centers – held at the Kern Center from 11-3pm. Guests can enjoy a beautiful piece of art which also serves as a reminder that someone’s bowl is always empty in our community. Don’t miss a chance to support Empty Bowls and win amazing deals through our virtual silent auction. Participation can be from anywhere – either from home or at the event! Auction opens on Friday, October 11th at Noon and closes Sunday, October 13th at 2:30pm. Not able to attend the event? Wanting to purchase more bowls? Bowls will be available for purchase at Cream City Clay and Outpost Natural Foods through the end of the year. To learn more about this event, go to Empty Bowls - nourishmke.org