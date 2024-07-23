Fighting Hunger in Milwaukee

The All Saints' Cathedral will be hosting their 43rd annual Hunger Book Sale, starting on August 1st this year. The sale is the largest used book sale in the area and has been feeding the hungry for 43 years. All the proceeds go to local and some worldwide hunger causes, with thousands of used books, DVDs, CDs, audio books for sale. The sale starts August 1st for a preview night, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and there will be a $5 fee at the door for the first look. The sale continues August 2nd through the 6th, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily where admission is free.

Since the start of the Hunger Book Sale, they have donated over $570,000 to help feed the hungry in the local Milwaukee community. Joining us today to talk more about the All Saints' Hunger Book Sale and how it helps feed the hungry is Suzanne Cornell, Chair of the Book Sale Committee.

For more information on the All Saints' Hunger Book Sale and how to help feed the hungry with this charity organization, please contact Suzanne Cornell at hungerbooksale@gmail.com or give a call to 414-688-3107.