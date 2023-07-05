Fight Invasive Plant Species

Invasive plants, animals and pests are taking a toll on Wisconsin's landscapes. Without their natural predators, invasive species can spread aggressively, edging out native species, devastating ecosystems, and costing a lot of money. Waukesha County Parks Conservation Biologist, Julia Robson returns to discuss what an invasive species is and what can we do to take care of them. An invasive species can cause a large loss of biodiversity and also have serious economic impacts. About 42% of the species on the federal Threatened or Endangered species lists are at risk primarily because of invasive species. To help, Julia recommends buying certified firewood, cleaning off your boots/shoes, remove invasive plants from your garden, volunteer at your local park and educate others.