It's the 15th Anniversary of the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb event in Milwaukee which is the largest in the country! Megan Cordova and Benji Regazzi are here today to offer an invitation for people to join thousands of climbers of all levels on Saturday May 20th to climb stairs to raise awareness and funds to help find a cure for lung disease. This event will be held at the American Family Field. By coming to this event, individuals are increasing awareness for lung disease and raising funds for life-saving cancer research. You can also get a workout by stair climbing, which burns 8-11 calories per minute! Anyone can climb – families, teams, all fitness types and this year we will have people aged 6-92! Register today at Fight For Air Climb Milwaukee.