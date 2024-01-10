Join a team or create your own team and be part of this fun climb at 411 E. Wisconsin Center. The event takes place on March 9th. Register by January 13th for early bird pricing. Julie Gerber and Andrew Handeland join us to talk about the mission of The American Lung Association and the Fight For Air Climb. Anyone can climb if you can walk a mile. It is 30 floors. Andrew will speak as a cancer survivor with one lung. He became a firefighter safety officer to help others after winning his battle with lung cancer. To be part of this great fundraiser, register here.