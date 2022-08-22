Fidget Mats for Dementia Patients

Wayne and Gail Hartlich are here today to talk about fidget mats they started making for patients with dementia. They have been on the show before and Gail was picture of the day where she was making fidget mats that were donated to dementia patients. We'll hear about how they got started and the things they have been doing to support this community. They'll be bringing 6 of the Fidget Mats they make and donate them.