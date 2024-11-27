Fiddleheads -- The Falls Area Food Pantry

Today, Fiddleheads comes on the show to talk with us about their mission is to gather and distribute nutritious food to residents in need in the greater Menomonee Falls area. This includes residents from Lannon, Colgate, Hubertus, Richfield, Butler, Brookfield, Germantown and Menomonee Falls. Fiddleheads also works to raise awareness about hunger and address related needs of people who need to access a pantry and provide opportunities for volunteers to serve others. If you are interested in being a Menomonee Falls food pantry volunteer or are interested in donating, they have a wide variety of opportunities. They include but are not limited to:

Volunteering on our Pantry service days (Tuesdays and Thursdays 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. or 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

· Help maintain our property with fall and spring cleanup days

· Picking up and delivering donated food to the Pantry

· Special projects – special events such as walking in our 4th of July and Christmas parades, helping organize and set up our special events, etc.

· Sharing a special talent you have

Donate Food – Pantry publishes a monthly “Most Needed Items” list available on their website and Facebook Page. For more information, visit Falls Area Food Pantry – Gathering and distributing food to area residents

