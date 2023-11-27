Fiddleheads Coffee Offers Pastries, Sandwiches and More!

Fiddleheads has great coffee, but they also have delicious bakery and food options as well. Their artisan bakery and commissary started back in 2011, more than a decade ago! Fiddleheads uses the finest ingredients to make sandwiches, pastries and more! Christine Kolowith, director of bakery and commissary operations and Bill Moeller, Vice President of café operations joins us to talk bakery goods and coffee.

Give the gift of Fiddleheads to a loved one when you buy three $10 gift cards for $25, or buy three $25 gift cards for $60! It is the perfect gift for

Visit a Fiddleheads café near you, and be sure to check out their website, where you can also take advantage of their holiday gift card promotion, at fiddleheadscoffee.com.

