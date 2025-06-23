Watch Now
Fiddleheads Coffee Customer Appreciation Days!
Kaity Zittle, Izzy Patch, and Denyse Irankunda from Fiddleheads Coffee join us on The Morning Blend to discuss upcoming drinks and 3 events coming up at the Wauwatosa, Shorewood, and Thiensville locations. Fiddleheads Coffee is hosting 3 Customer Appreciation Days: Wauwatosa Fiddleheads on July 19th, 11-2, Shorewood Fiddleheads on July 26th, 11-2, and Thiensville Fiddleheads on August 2, 11-2. All events will have free drip coffee from 11am - 2pm as well as live music, face painting and balloon animals, and local vendors.

All 3 events will include 40% off the entire menu from 11am - 7pm (close). For more information visit Fiddleheads Coffee

