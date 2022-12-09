Watch Now
Festive & Flexitarian Cocktail Rye Appetizer for the Holidays

S. Rosen's Baking Company
Are you hosting this holiday season? Looking for the perfect holiday classic? Stephanie Powell is with the S. Rosen's Baking Company and joins us to share the festive cocktail rye bread that makes the perfect appetizer for your holiday party. There's a variety of appetizers you can make using the cocktail rye bread like Gouda &amp; Broccoli Cocktail Rye Appetizer, Sweet &amp; Spicy Cocktails Rye Appetizer, and Pest &amp; Spinach Cocktail Rye Appetizer. You can find the S. Rosen's cocktail rye bread in Wisconsin at Festival Foods, Meijer, Pick N' Save, Woodman's and more! You can also order by December 15th at S.Rosens.com
