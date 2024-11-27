Festive at Faye's!

Faye has searched the universe for unique seasonal items – whether to adorn your mantel or the perfect ornament for your tree, she has just the thing for you.

Check out her Exclusive-To-Faye’s BEASTIE ™ ornaments hand crafted by artist Dennis Pearson! Need ideas for nieces and nephews? This is the Faye's 33rd holiday season, so you can feel confident about choosing the perfect holiday gifts, decor, host gifts, For more information about Faye's, visit Shop FAYE's Boutique | Milwaukee Women's Clothing Store – Faye's

