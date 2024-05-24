Festival of the Arts and More Great Summer Happenings

Discover the charm of Port Washington, where lakefront serenity meets historic allure. Embrace the lakeside lifestyle, explore rich maritime heritage, and create lasting memories in a town that welcomes you with open waves. Port Washington is a great place to visit this summer, and they are starting off the season with the Port Festival of the Arts street fest on June 1st. The event will bring local, regional and global arts to historic downtown Port Washington.

Right now, Port Washington Tourism is offering a giveaway! All you need to do is fill out this SURVEY for a chance at winning a one night stay in a standard room with a harbor view at the Harborview Hotel in downtown Port Washington, which includes a breakfast for two!

For more information on visiting Port Washington this summer, visit visitportwashington.com.