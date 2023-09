Festa Italianais back. Milwaukee's original ethnic festival returns this weekend. Sandy Winard the President of The Italian Community Center and Executive Director of Festa joins us. She brought along Chef Adam Pawlak, who knows a thing or two about Italian Cuisine. Join the great music, food and fun this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 8th 4pm-11 pm

Saturday Sept. 9th 11am-11pm

Sunday, Sept. 10th Noon-7 pm

Located at the Italian Community Center

631 E Chicago St | Milwaukee, WI | 53202